New Venezuelan leader walks tightrope with US, Maduro loyalists

CARACAS: Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez on Tuesday got down to the business of running the country, under pressure from Washington to give access to Caracas's oil while trying to keep supporters of ousted Nicolas Maduro on her side.

Former deputy president Rodriguez, 56, was sworn in as acting leader Monday, as Maduro appeared in a New York court, where he pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and "narco-terrorism."

His wife, Cilia Flores, who was snatched with him by US special forces from a military base in Caracas on Saturday during a bombing raid, also pleaded not guilty.

Rodriguez, whom US President Donald Trump has indicated he is willing to work with, faces a delicate balancing act.

She has suggested that she will cooperate with Washington, which wants to tap Venezuela's massive oil reserves.

But she has also sought to project unity with the hardliners in Maduro's administration, who control the security forces and powerful paramilitaries.

Venezuela's journalists' union said Tuesday that 14 journalists and media workers, most of them representing foreign media, were detained while covering the presidential inauguration at parliament on Monday and later released.

Two other journalists for foreign media were detained near the Colombian border and later released, it added.