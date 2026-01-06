Osman Hadi killed due to political vendetta, chargesheet names 17: Bangladesh police

DHAKA/ NEW DELHI: Student leader Sharif Osman Hadi was killed due to "political vengeance" at the behest of the Awami League, Bangladesh police said on Tuesday as it pressed formal charges against 17 people in connection with the murder.

"Through public rallies and social media, Hadi had strongly criticised the past activities of the now-banned Awami League and Chhatra League.

Hadi's outspoken remarks angered leaders and activists of Chhatra League and its affiliated groups," Md Shafiqul Islam, Additional Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Detective Branch, was quoted as saying by news portal tbsnews.net.

The Chhatra League is the student wing of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.

"Considering the political identities of the accused and the victim's previous political statements, the investigation has revealed that Hadi was shot dead due to political vengeance," Islam told a press briefing in Dhaka, as the DMP submitted the chargesheet against 17 accused.