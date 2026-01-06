Two Hindus killed in Bangladesh within 24 hours as attacks on minorities rise

A 40-year-old Hindu man was allegedly killed in Bangladesh on Monday night, marking the second such incident in the country within 24 hours, police said.

According to reports, Sarat Mani Chakraborty, a grocery store owner, was attacked with sharp weapons in Narsingdi district around 10 pm and later succumbed to his injuries. Chakraborty, a resident of Sadharchar Union in Shibpur upazila and the son of Madan Thakur, was described by traders at Charsindur Bazar as a quiet and well-known businessman with no known disputes.

His killing in a public marketplace has triggered fear among minorities, many of whom now say they feel unsafe carrying out daily activities. Community members have demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and strict punishment, warning that repeated attacks are creating insecurity.

Hours earlier, 45-year-old Rana Pratap, a factory owner and acting editor of a newspaper in Jashore district, was shot in the head and had his throat slit by a group of men.

Seven bullet casings were found near Pratap’s body. Local sources said the attackers arrived on a motorcycle, argued with him, and then fired multiple rounds before fleeing. Police said Pratap had multiple cases filed against him.

These killings are part of a growing trend of violent attacks against minorities, especially Hindus, who make up roughly seven per cent of Bangladesh’s population. On Saturday, a Hindu woman in Jhenaidah district was raped by two men who also demanded money, tied her to a tree, cut off her hair, and circulated videos of the assault on social media. She was hospitalised after losing consciousness.