Ahead of election, Uganda's security forces are accused of using violence against Opposition

“It has been very violent. There’s been a lot of impunity to the extent that we are denied the right to use the public roads,” he said. “We are hounded by security and followed by over 40 police and military cars. Everywhere I go to campaign, (the) day before, the military comes, beats up people, intimidates them, warns them against attending the rallies I address.”

The human rights group Amnesty International says the use of tear gas, pepper spray, beatings and other acts of violence amount to “a brutal campaign of repression” ahead of the vote.

The president is urging tear gas, not bullets

In a New Year's Eve address, the president said he recommended that the security forces use more tear gas to break up crowds of what he called “the criminal opposition."

“Using tear gas for rioters is both legal and non-lethal,” Museveni said in a televised speech. “It doesn’t kill. It is much better than using live bullets.”

Security forces, notably the military, have repeatedly broken up Wine's campaign rallies, sending his supporters scampering into ditches and swamps.

Critics note that Museveni, in contrast, campaigns without disruption and can go wherever he wants. Some charge that the election is simply a ritual to keep Museveni in power, not a fair exercise that could possibly lead to a change of government in the east African nation of 45 million.

Wine, the most prominent of seven opposition candidates, has urged supporters to show courage before the security forces, although he has not called outright for protests. He said he wants his supporters to cast “protest votes” in large numbers against Museveni's party on election day.

In his interview with the AP, Wine cited at least three deaths at his rallies, including a man shot by the military and another run over by a military truck. The offenses can go unpunished because the electoral authorities, the police and the army “serve the sitting government,” he said. Police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke said he was not aware of the alleged incidents.

The president's son hopes to take power one day

Museveni is the third-longest-serving leader in Africa. Now he seeks to extend his rule into a fifth decade.

He first took power by force as the leader of a guerrilla army that said it wanted to restore democracy after a period of civil war and the cruel dictatorship of Idi Amin.

Decades ago, Museveni criticized African leaders who overstayed their time in power. Years later, Ugandan lawmakers did the same thing for him when they jettisoned the last constitutional obstacle — age limits — for a possible life presidency.