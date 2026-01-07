Indonesia touts 'victory' in achieving rice self-sufficiency

President Prabowo Subianto said on Wednesday that Indonesia's rice production met all domestic demand, hailing a landmark achievement for food security -- one of his key campaign promises.

In a speech to farmers in Karawang, east of the capital Jakarta, Prabowo celebrated an "important victory" in achieving rice self-sufficiency within just over a year since he entered office in October 2024.

"No nation is truly free if food is not available to its people. A nation cannot be independent if its food supply depends on other countries," he said.

Indonesia last achieved rice self-sufficiency in 2008, and before that in the mid-1980s.

Rice is a staple food in the Southeast Asian nation of 286 million people.

According to the National Food Agency, a government body aimed at advancing food security, Indonesia produced 34.71 million tonnes of rice in 2025, exceeding annual consumption needs of 31.19 million tonnes.

"Today is a happy day for me," said Prabowo, who at the start of his administration set a four-year target for rice self-sufficiency.