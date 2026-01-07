Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, dies at 80

LOS ANGELES: Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan and a conservative commentator, has died. He was 80.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute announced his death in a post on the social platform X on Tuesday, calling him "a steadfast guardian of his father's legacy."

"Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan's ideals," the foundation said.

His cause of death was not immediately announced.

"Michael was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 4th, surrounded by his entire family," his wife, Colleen Reagan, and two children, Cameron Reagan and Ashley Reagan Dunster, wrote in a statement. "Our hearts are deeply broken as we grieve the loss of a man who meant so much to all who knew and loved him."

Reagan was a contributor to the conservative Newsmax television network and was known for his talk radio program, "The Michael Reagan Show."

Born to Irene Flaugher in 1945, Reagan was adopted just hours after his birth by Ronald Reagan and his then-wife, actor Jane Wyman.

The young Reagan followed in his parents' footsteps.