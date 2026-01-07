US to get 30 to 50 million barrels of oil from Venezuela at market price: Trump

CARACAS: President Donald Trump said Tuesday on his social media site that "Interim Authorities" in Venezuela would be providing 30 million to 50 million barrels of "High Quality" oil to the U.S. at its market price, an announcement that came after officials in Caracas announced that at least 24 Venezuelan security officers were killed in the dead-of-night U.S. military operation to capture Nicolás Maduro and spirit him to the United States to face drug charges.

Trump posted on Truth Social that the oil "will be taken by storage ships, and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States." He said the money would be controlled by him as president but it would be used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States.

Separately, the White House is organizing an Oval Office meeting Friday with oil company executives regarding Venezuela, with representatives of Exxon, Chevron and ConocoPhillips expected to attend, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss the plans.

Earlier Tuesday, Venezuelan officials announced the death count in the Maduro raid as the country's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, pushed back on Trump, who earlier this week warned she'd face an outcome worse than Maduro's if she does not "do what's right" and overhaul Venezuela into a country that aligns with U.S. interests. Trump has said his administration will now "run" Venezuela policy and is pressing the country's leaders to open its vast oil reserves to American energy companies.

Rodriguez, delivering an address Tuesday before government agricultural and industrial sector officials, said, "Personally, to those who threaten me: My destiny is not determined by them, but by God."