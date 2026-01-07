What's next in deposed Venezuela leader Nicolás Maduro's criminal case

NEW YORK: Nicolás Maduro’s first court hearing in the US — a spectacle where he proclaimed he is still Venezuela’s president — was merely the beginning of a legal odyssey that could keep him locked up and out of power for years, maybe even the rest of his life.

The deposed South American leader and his wife, Cilia Flores, were arraigned Monday on drug trafficking charges, days after US forces seized them from their Caracas home in a stunning middle-of-the-night raid. Both pleaded not guilty.

President Donald Trump’s administration has defended the military action as a “surgical law enforcement operation” to apprehend Maduro in a criminal case that US prosecutors first brought six years ago. In court, Maduro called it a kidnapping and declared himself a prisoner of war.

While Venezuela reckons with the geopolitical fallout, Maduro and Flores are locked up in New York City, about 2,100 miles (3,400 kilometers) away. Their next court appearance is scheduled for March 17.

Here’s what’s likely to happen next in their legal case:

Requesting bail

It is a long shot, but Maduro, 63, and Flores, 69, can ask the judge to release them on bail, which would allow them to await trial at a location other than jail. Neither defendant made that request on Monday, but their lawyers suggested they might in the future.

The judge, Alvin Hellerstein, told the lawyers he will welcome requests for bail “whenever, and as often you think it appropriate.” But that doesn’t mean he would agree to let Maduro and Flores out.

Both are charged with serious offenses that could carry life sentences, and prosecutors could argue they are flight risks — meaning they may try to leave the country to avoid prosecution if they are freed. Maduro is accused of narco-terrorism conspiracy. He and his wife are accused of being part of a conspiracy to import cocaine into the US and possessing machine guns.