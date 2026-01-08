French farmers force their way through Paris with tractors to protest free trade deal

PARIS:Farmers drove about a hundred tractors into Paris on Thursday morning to protest the European Union intention to move forward with a free trade deal with five South American nations, the French Interior Ministry said.

French farmers for years has denounced the trade deal with the Mercosur nations of Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay, arguing that the deal would hurt French farmers’ livelihoods.

Thursday’s protest was staged by the Rural Coordination union to put further pressure on France’s government, which has opposed the deal.

José Perez, President of the Rural Cooordination in the Lot-et-Garonne region in southwestern France, said “the goal today is to come to Paris to express our demands closer to those who have the power.”

“It’s a strong symbol,” he told The Associated Press.

The Interior Ministry said about 20 tractors were in the Paris city center, some at the Arc de Triomphe monument and others in the Eiffel Tower neighborhood, despite a ban issued by authorities.

Convoys of tractors “bypassed and forced their way,” the ministry said.

But most of the tractors were blocked further from the center at key traffic arteries that mark Paris’ limit.