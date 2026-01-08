Iran 'does not desire a war but we are ready for it,' says foreign minister

BEIRUT: Iran does not want war with Israel or the United States, but is ready to fight back if attacked again, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday.

Speaking in Beirut, Araghchi told reporters that Iran is also ready for negotiations with the U.S. over its nuclear program as long as the talks are based on mutual respect rather than "dictation" by Washington.

The minister's comments came as many fear that close U.S. ally Israel will target Iran again as it did during the 12-day war in June, during which Israel killed senior military officials and nuclear scientists and the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear enrichment sites.

"America and Israel have tested their attack on Iran and this attack and strategy faced extreme failure," Araghchi said at the start of a two-day visit to Lebanon. "If they repeat it, they will face the same results."

"We are ready for any choice. We don't desire a war but we are ready for it," Araghchi said.