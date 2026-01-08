Russia labels US seizure of oil tanker ‘neo-colonialist,' says Washington was informed of its status

Moscow on Thursday expressed “serious concern” over the seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker by the United States Coast Guard, urging Washington to comply with international shipping laws and respect the principle of freedom of navigation on the high seas.

In a statement on Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the capture of the tanker Marinera, previously known as Bella 1, which was intercepted on Wednesday in the North Atlantic.

The ministry rejected US justifications for the action, calling references to American sanctions legislation “unfounded” and accusing Washington of pursuing “neo-colonialist” policies.

“We call on Washington to resume compliance with the fundamental norms and principles of international maritime navigation and immediately cease its illegal actions against the Marinera tanker and other vessels engaged in law-abiding activities on the high seas,” the Foreign Ministry said.

According to Moscow, the vessel had received temporary permission on December 24 to sail under the Russian flag in accordance with international law and Russian legislation. It was transiting international waters en route to a Russian port when it was intercepted.

he ministry stressed that the tanker was a civilian vessel and that the United States had been repeatedly informed of its status, including through official diplomatic channels.

“The US government was provided with reliable information about the ship’s Russian origin and civilian nature on multiple occasions,” the statement said, adding that Russia had lodged a formal protest over what it described as weeks of pursuit by a US Coast Guard vessel.

Russia said it did not consent to the boarding or seizure of the tanker and demanded the immediate cessation of what it termed unlawful actions. It also expressed alarm over what it described as the use of military force against a civilian ship.