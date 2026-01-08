'She was horrible': Trump defends ICE officer who shot and killed Minneapolis woman

Hours after a 37-year-old woman was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, President Donald Trump defended the officer’s actions, framing the incident as a case of self-defense.

Speaking to a group of New York Times reporters in the Oval Office, Trump characterized the woman’s behavior as deliberate and violent. “She behaved horribly,” he said. “And then she ran him over. She didn’t try to run him over. She ran him over.”

Trump attempted to present video evidence to support his claim, with aide Natalie Harp bringing a laptop to the Resolute Desk to show what the president described as proof of the woman’s wrongdoing. While acknowledging the tragic nature of the shooting, Trump stressed the danger faced by ICE agents. “With all of it being said, no, I don’t like that happening,” he said. “It’s a terrible scene. I think it’s horrible to watch. No, I hate to see it.”

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump framed the shooting as part of a broader pattern of threats against ICE agents, blaming what he called the “Radical Left” for creating a climate of hostility.

“They (ICE agents) are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE. We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate,” he wrote.