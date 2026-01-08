Syrian authorities urge civilians to evacuate Aleppo neighborhoods as clashes with Kurds continue

ALEPPO: Syrian authorities warned civilians to leave a contested area in the northern city of Aleppo on Thursday and opened a corridor for them to evacuate for a second day as clashes continued between government and Kurdish forces.

The government of Aleppo province gave residents until 1 p.m. local time to evacuate in coordination with the army. State news agency SANA, citing the army, said the military would begin "targeted operations" against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud, Achrafieh and Bani Zaid half an hour after that deadline.

The military later issued a series of maps with the areas under evacuation order.

An Associated Press journalist at the scene heard sporadic sounds of shelling as civilians streamed out of the area Thursday morning. As of Wednesday, more than 46,000 people had been displaced across the province, according to Aleppo's Directorate of Social Affairs and Labor.

Mohammad Ali, operations director with the Syrian Civil Defense in Aleppo, said some 11,000 more fled Thursday.

"There's a large percentage of them with difficult medical issues, elderly people, women, and children," he said.

The SDF has said that at least eight civilians were killed in the Kurdish-majority neighborhoods, while government officials reported at least five civilians and one soldier have been killed in the surrounding government-controlled areas in the fighting that broke out Tuesday. Dozens more on both sides have been wounded.

Each side has accused the other of deliberately targeting civilian neighborhoods and infrastructure.