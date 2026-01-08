Trump seeks USD 6.2 million in legal fees from dismissed Georgia election case

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is seeking more than $6 million in reimbursement for his legal fees in the case accusing him and his allies of trying to overturn the 2020 election, according to a court document filed Wednesday.

The filing obtained by AFP involves the election interference case in the southern state Georgia, which was dismissed last November.

The case was initiated by Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, who filed charges against Trump and 18 codefendants in 2023.

The 79-year-old president is seeking $6.2 million in reimbursement for attorney fees and defense costs, the filing says.

Willis was removed from the case in December 2024, after Trump won re-election, following revelations of an inappropriate relationship she had with the man she had hired to be a special prosecutor.

Her replacement Pete Skandalakis argued last November that continuing the Georgia case "in full for another five to ten years" would not serve the state's voters, and that the case had been "on life support" for months.

"LAW and JUSTICE have prevailed in the Great State of Georgia," Trump said on his Truth Social platform after the case was dismissed, calling the prosecution a "witch hunt" and reiterating his baseless claims that the 2020 election he lost was rigged.

The Republican president faced a slew of federal charges following his first term in office, including conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election and hoarding allegedly classified documents that the government said should not have been removed from the White House, all of which were eventually dropped after his re-election.