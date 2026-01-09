Imran Khan's supporter killed in crackdown in Pak's Punjab province, party claims

LAHORE: A supporter of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan was killed on Thursday while dozens others arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province during a fresh crackdown ahead of his party planned demonstrations next month, PTI claimed.

The Punjab police denied arresting anyone and also that it had any role in the death of the supporter of Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Khan's party has already announced a massive demonstration on February 8 to protest its "stolen mandate" in the general polls two years ago.

The PTI and Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan (TTAP) said that one worker of PTI was killed and dozens of others were arrested by the Punjab police on Thursday during their "street mobilisation campaign" against the incumbent government, which is backed by the military establishment.

Khan, 73, has been incarcerated since August 2023, when he was arrested for the first time. Multiple cases have been registered against Khan after his government was toppled in April 2022.

His party has launched multiple demonstrations demanding his release and this latest comes to protest the anniversary of February 8 "mandate thieves."

A statement from the PTI on Thursday said that its worker, Rashid Yousef Jan, died when the police raided his house to arrest him in Lahore.

"During his arrest , the police manhandled Jan whose condition deteriorated. He was shifted to a hospital where doctors could not save his life," the PTI said and also issued a picture of Jan.

"Dozens of workers and leaders of the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM), an ally of the PTI, were arrested in Lahore," TTAP head Mahmood Khan Achakzai said in a statement.

Those arrested included MWM's Senior Vice President Syed Hussain Kazmi and the son of MWM chief Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, who is the TTAP vice chairman, he said.