Man wielding sharp object shot by police in Brooklyn hospital

The police department declined to provide more details, including the type of weapon the man wielded or his condition after the shooting
Police vehicles are parked outside NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Brooklyn, N.Y., after an officer shot a man wielding a sharp object inside.Photo | AP
Associated Press
NEW YORK: Police shot a man wielding a sharp object in a hospital in Brooklyn on Thursday.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, New York City police said.

Officers responded to a report of a man armed with a sharp object inside the facility in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood. The man, who was not yet been identified, was shot by officers.

The department declined to provide more details, including the type of weapon the man wielded or his condition after the shooting, saying more information will be provided at a news conference later Thursday.

Spokespersons for the hospital declined to comment, deferring to police.

