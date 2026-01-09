One person killed, at least 27 missing in landfill collapse in central Philippine city

MANILA: An avalanche of garbage buried workers at a waste segregation facility in a central Philippine city, killing one person, injuring seven and leaving at least 27 others missing, police said Friday.

Rescuers retrieved eight people alive and were searching for the missing still trapped after a huge mound of garbage and debris collapsed on them in the village of Binaliw in Cebu city, police said. Those affected included workers at the landfill but it was unclear if non-workers were among the victims.

One of those rescued, a female landfill worker, died while being brought to a hospital, regional police director Brig. Gen. Roderick Maranan told The Associated Press, adding the rest survived with injuries.

Search and rescue efforts were continuing for the 27 missing, Maranan said, citing an initial police report.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said Friday that at least 12 people have been rescued and 38 others remain missing. The reason for the different numbers of missing and rescued given by police and Archival was not immediately clear.