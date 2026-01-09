Syria announces ceasefire in Aleppo after days of clashes with Kurdish fighters

ALEPPO: Syria's Defense Ministry announced a ceasefire on Friday after three days of clashes between government forces and Kurdish fighters in the northern city of Aleppo that displaced over 140,000 people. There was no immediate response from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, while a local Kurdish council rejected calls for the evacuation of fighters.

The Defense Ministry statement said the ceasefire became effective at 3 am in the three city neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud, Achrafieh and Bani Zaid and gave armed groups six hours to leave the area.

It said departing militants would be allowed to carry their “personal light weapons” and would be provided with an escort to the country's northeast, which is controlled by the SDF.

Aleppo's Governor Azzam al-Gharib toured the contested neighborhoods with an escort of security forces overnight. However, in the hours after the announcement no fighters departed. Buses lined up to evacuate militants remained empty hours after the deadline.

Associated Press journalists at the scene said a burst of machine-gun fire targeted the location the buses had entered from, and an artillery shell landed on the road, but calm quickly returned.

A local council representing the Sheikh Maqsoud and Achrafieh neighborhoods issued a statement saying, “We will not accept the pressures imposed on us and the calls for surrender.”

“We do not trust the Damascus government to entrust our security to us, and we have decided to remain in our neighborhoods and defend them,” it said.

Tom Barrack, the US envoy to Syria, welcomed the ceasefire announcement and extended “profound gratitude to all parties — the Syrian government, the Syrian Democratic Forces, local authorities, and community leaders — for the restraint and goodwill that made this vital pause possible.”

Barrack's statement on X said the US was working with the parties to extend the ceasefire beyond the six-hour deadline.