'American? No!' says Greenland after latest Trump threat

Greenland's political parties said they did not want to be under Washington as US President Donald Trump again suggested using force to seize the mineral-rich Danish autonomous territory, raising concern worldwide.

The statement late Friday came after Trump repeated that Washington was "going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not".

European capitals have been scrambling to come up with a coordinated response after the White House said this week that Trump wanted to buy Greenland and refused to rule out military action.

"We don't want to be Americans, we don't want to be Danish, we want to be Greenlanders," the leaders of five parties in Greenland's parliament said in a joint statement.

"The future of Greenland must be decided by Greenlanders."

"No other country can meddle in this. We must decide our country’s future ourselves -— without pressure to make a hasty decision, without procrastination, and without interference from other countries," they underscored.

Julius Nielsen, a 48-year-old fisherman in the capital Nuuk, told AFP: "American, no! We were a colony for so many years. We’re not ready to be a colony again, to be colonised".

A Danish colony until 1953, Greenland gained home rule 26 years later and is contemplating eventually loosening its ties with Denmark.

Many Greenlanders remain cautious about making this a reality.

"I really like the idea of us being independent, but I think we should wait. Not for now. Not today," Pitsi Mari, who works in telecoms, told AFP.

The coalition currently in power is not in favour of a hasty independence. The only opposition party, Naleraq, which won 24.5 percent of the vote in the 2025 legislative elections, wants to cut ties as quickly as possible but it is also a signatory of the joint declaration.

"It’s time for us to start preparing for the independence we have fought for over so many years," said MP Juno Berthelsen in a Facebook post.