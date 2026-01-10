North Korea vows response as it accuses South Korea of flying drones across the border

SEOUL: North Korea's military accused South Korea of flying drones across the border between the nations this week, warning Saturday that South Korea will face consequences for its “unpardonable hysteria.”

South Korea quickly denied the accusation. But the development is likely to further dim prospects for efforts by South Korea's liberal government to restore ties with North Korea.

North Korean forces used special electronic warfare assets on Sunday to bring down a South Korean drone flying over North Korea's border town. The drone was equipped with two cameras that filmed unspecified areas, the General Staff of the North's Korean People’s Army said in a statement carried by state media.

South Korea infiltrated another drone into North Korean airspace on Sept. 27 before it was forced to crash following electronic strikes by North Korea, the statement said, adding that authorities found the drone also contained video data on major objects in North Korea.

“We strongly denounce the hooligans’ serial outrageous encroachment upon our sovereignty and undisguised provocative acts against us,” the North Korean statement said. “The ROK military warmongers will be surely forced to pay a dear price for their unpardonable hysteria.”

The ROK is the abbreviated form of the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.