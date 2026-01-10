Pakistan, US begin joint anti-terrorism military exercises

KARACHI: Pakistan and the US are holding two-week-long joint anti-terrorism exercises at a counter terrorism centre in the Punjab province of the country, it was announced on Saturday.
The 13th Pakistan-United States bilateral joint exercise, 'Inspired Gambit 2026', began on Friday, the military's media wing said in a statement.
The manoeuvres are taking place at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi town of the Kharian district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
The NCTC serves as a key facility for joint anti-terrorism exercises by Pakistan with international partners like China and the US.
The exercise is being conducted in the Counter Terrorism (CT) domain, involving contingents from the armies of Pakistan and the US, the ISPR said.
The exercise is aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and interoperability through the sharing of counter-terrorism experiences, while further refining tactics, techniques and procedures essential for effective CT operations.
It added that 'emphasis is being laid on marksmanship skills during urban warfare, as well as on understanding each other's operational doctrines and best practices'.
The ISPR said such joint training exercises are of vital importance in addressing evolving security challenges, improving professional military standards, and strengthening the capacity of both forces to operate in complex counter-terrorism environments.
'Inspired Gambit' 2026 reflects the continued commitment of Pakistan and the US towards collaborative efforts for peace and stability, it said.
Earlier, officials from both sides attended the opening ceremony.