Kenyan women lost their husbands and then their land. But some are fighting back

SIAYA: Rebecca Anyango stood outside the house she has called home for 26 years, wondering how long it will remain hers.

As a widow, she's been threatened with eviction for years by her late husband's family, who claim she has no inheritance rights. This year they filed a lawsuit, and the 70-year-old Anyango has no legal representation.

She pointed out where her husband is buried, a few steps from the door.

"Where do I take the grave?" she asked softly.

Anyango is among thousands of widows in western Kenya who face losing everything after their husbands die. They are often in rural areas and with little education, unaware of their rights.

Violating Kenya's constitution

In the Luo, Luhya, and Kisii ethnic groups, widowhood can come with certain cultural expectations that can be considered illegal.

One is "sexual cleansing," in which a widow is made to have sex with another man, often a brother of her late husband, in the belief that the "dark cloud" of widowhood will lift. Another is "wife inheritance," in which a widow is taken in as a wife by her late husband's brother.

Those who refuse, like Anyango and others who spoke with The Associated Press, are often isolated and stripped of their land, a violation of Kenya's constitutional guarantee of the right to land ownership for all citizens.

"If the woman is not aware of what protects her, then she will be disinherited," said Simiyu Waddimba, who teaches anthropology at the University of Nairobi and authored a paper on wife inheritance.

But in November, the local assembly in Siaya County, where Anyango lives, unanimously passed a Widows Protection Bill. If signed by the governor, it will criminalize forced disinheritance or forced remarriage.