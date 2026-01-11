Nagar Kirtan disrupted again in New Zealand, Sikh bodies seek diplomatic action

CHANDIGARH: For the second time in less than a month, a local right-wing religious group has disrupted a Nagar Kirtan organised by the Sikh community in New Zealand to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

Members of Destiny Church, linked to Pentecostal leader Brian Tamaki, attempted to disrupt the religious procession in Tauranga on Sunday. Carrying banners that read “This is New Zealand not India”, they performed a traditional Māori haka in front of the procession.

Sources said the Nagar Kirtan began in the morning from Gurdwara Sikh Sanga in Tauranga and was proceeding towards Tauranga Boys’ College via Cameron Road when it was disrupted. The local police had strengthened security arrangements, and no major untoward incident took place due to effective coordination between the police and volunteers.

A video of the incident was shared by Tamaki, which read, “Today in Tauranga, our True Patriots answered the Sikh Parade with a haka…not violence, not silence, but peaceful defiance. Our chant rang out across our streets: ‘Whose streets? OUR streets. Whose streets? KIWI streets.’”

Appealing to both the Indian and New Zealand governments to take serious note of the matter and take strict action against those responsible, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said such an incident occurring for the second time in New Zealand had deeply disappointed the Sikh community. “Viewing the religious traditions of the Sikh community which has always made an exemplary contribution to strengthening global brotherhood with a hateful mindset is completely unacceptable.”

“Nagar Kirtan is a sacred religious tradition of Sikhism, and opposing it is not only an attack on the humanitarian values of the Sikh faith but also a challenge to social harmony and mutual coexistence. The Sikh community living in every country has always coexisted peacefully with local people and has consistently respected the laws and culture of the host nations. Despite this, deliberately preventing Sikhs from practising their religion is highly disappointing.”