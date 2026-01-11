Newlywed couple among eight killed in gas cylinder blast in Pakistan's capital

ISLAMABAD: A newlywed couple was among eight people who died in a gas cylinder explosion in Pakistan's capital Islamabad early Sunday.

Officials said the incident occurred at a house located in Sector G-7/2 where a wedding was underway. Rescue authorities said that eight people were killed and 11 injured, as rescuers pulled 19 people out of the debris.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesperson Dr Aneeza Jalil said that an emergency was declared to treat the victims.

Islamabad Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sahibzada Yusuf told the media that at least four houses were damaged by the explosion. He also confirmed that the deceased included the bride and the groom.

He said that the initial probe showed that it was a cylinder explosion caused by leakage of gas. Dozens of wedding guests were present in the house which collapsed after the explosion.

Rescue teams retrieved several of them alive from the debris, he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the loss of lives and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

A statement issued by the Senate Secretariat said that Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani had expressed grief over the incident. "This is a heart-wrenching incident that turned celebrations into mourning for a family," the statement quoted him as saying.

Gas cylinder explosions are common during winters when demand for natural gas increases due to heating requirements. Some of the vendors use low quality cylinders, which leak due to excessive pressure of the gas and explode.