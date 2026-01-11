Retouched images of Netanyahu’s wife, distributed by the State, ignite a fiery ethics debate

Sara Netanyahu, 67, has long used photo-editing software on her images. Her social media account is filled with images in which her face appears heavily retouched. But the topic raised eyebrows since her Photoshop habit entered the public record.

Mr. Gatenio said he first noticed this last July, when the couple visited President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., and again in September, as Sara Netanyahu joined her husband on the tarmac ahead of a trip to New York for the U.N. General Assembly.

At the time, the Prime Minister's office released a video of the send-off along with a photo, credited to Avi Ohayon, an official government photographer.

Comparing the photo to the raw video, Hany Farid, a digital forensics expert at the University of California, Berkeley, said, “The image had been post-processed, bearing local manipulations to smooth Ms. Netanyahu's skin and remove wrinkles.

Since then, photos showing the Ms. Netanyahu meeting with Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha, in Washington also appear to have been retouched, Mr. Farid said. “There’s been some Photoshop editing to — let’s call it — ‘beautify,’ lighten, smooth the face,” Mr. Farid .added

“Is it nefarious? No. Is it a problem? Yes. This is about something bigger than, ‘she Photoshopped her face to make herself look younger.’ This is about trust. Why should I trust any official photo coming out of that administration?”

Mr. Chen, the head of the Government Press Office, said office lawyers are trying to determine how to handle and properly identify photos “processed by people other than GPO photographers.”

He said the Justice Ministry is also examining the “criteria, limitations and possibilities” of the edited images, though he stressed there is nothing illegal about touching up photos. The issue, he said, is being transparent when such changes are made.

For now, his office has decided to add Sara Netanyahu’s name to press releases that include retouched images. Since November, press releases showing photos of her smiling next to Trump and the family of the last hostage in Gaza in Washington, visiting a Miami synagogue and attending a funeral for an Israeli mayor have included this label.

At least one outlet, the Times of Israel, has said it will no longer carry official State photos that appear to have been manipulated. The Associated Press does not publish images that appear to have been retouched or digitally manipulated.

Mr. Chen said the Prime Minister is never edited: “No Photoshop, no corrections, no colour. Nothing.” While his face may not be retouched, the Prime Minister's official Instagram account tells another story.

The page has posted a bevy of content that appears to be AI-edited or generated, including a picture of the couple with Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump celebrating the new year in Washington.

The photo raised suspicions in Israel because it shows Sara Netanyahu wearing a black dress, absent from other photos of the event, where she wore a dark red frock. Appearing in the sky above the couple are brightly coloured fireworks and American and Israeli flags that Mr. Farid said were “almost certainly” generated by AI.

It is now marked with a tag on Instagram indicating that it may have been altered or generated using AI. It is not clear when the tag was added, nor by whom. Mr. Netanyahu is not alone. Many world figures, including Mr. Trump, use AI-generated image manipulation frequently in their public output.

Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, who runs the “Democracy in the Digital Age Program” at the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem think tank, called it “part of the populist playbook” and said there was “no question” that Mr.. Netanyahu was emulating how Mr. Trump uses the technology.

Mr. Netanyahu’s official Instagram has posted a video of Mr. Trump and Mr. Netanyahu in a B-2 bomber that appears entirely AI-generated. It is captioned “on our victory lap,” referencing the joint Israel-U.S. attacks on Iran last year.

“This is exactly what Mr. Netanyahu and his surrounding circle have tried to do for many years,” she said. “Presenting himself as a superhero, his wife as a supermodel, their family as a super loyal family. Even when it wasn’t the case, even at the expense of actual political work, administrative work and social work.”

Ms. Altshuler added that Israel has reached a critical point in official government record-keeping and communications. “The question of archiving the truth, archiving history, will be one of the questions of our time.”