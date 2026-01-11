US launches new retaliatory strikes against ISIS in Syria after deadly ambush

WASHINGTON: US and allied forces carried out "large-scale" strikes against the Islamic State jihadist group in Syria on Saturday, the US military said, the latest response to an attack last month that killed three Americans.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military forces in the region, said multiple strikes "targeted ISIS throughout Syria," using an acronym for the jihadist group.

CENTCOM's post on X did not give specifics on where they took place.

Grainy aerial video accompanying the post showed several separate explosions, apparently in rural areas.

The strikes were part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, which was launched "in direct response to the deadly ISIS attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra," CENTCOM said.

Two US soldiers and a US civilian interpreter were killed on December 13 after a lone gunman -- whom Washington described as an IS militant -- ambushed them in Palmyra, home to UNESCO-listed ancient ruins and once controlled by the jihadist group.