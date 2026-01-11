U.S. to urge G7 nations to reduce dependency on China for rare earths

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, will ask the Group of seven nations to reduce their reliance on China's critical minerals when he hosts a dozen top finance officials on Monday, a senior U.S. official said, reported Reuters.

The meeting will include finance ministers or ​cabinet ministers of G7 economies, the European Union, Australia, India, South Korea and Mexico, who together account for 60 per cent of critical minerals global demand.

"Urgency is the theme of the day. It's a very big undertaking. There's a lot of different angles, a lot of different countries involved and we really just need to move faster," the official told Reuters.

According to the International Energy Agency, China dominates the critical minerals supply chain, refining between 47 per cent and 87 per cent ​of copper, ‌lithium, cobalt, graphite and rare earths.