Bangladesh detains 53 ARSA rebels, issues Myanmar border alert

"One of them (detained persons) has been sent to hospital while the rest are in police custody (and) legal procedures are ongoing," Saiful Islam from Teknaf police station told AFP.

ARSA was formed to wage an insurgency against the stateless Muslim minority's persecution in Myanmar and is also fighting rival Arakan Army guerrillas.

Bangladesh military officials say heavy fighting is ongoing across the border in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Around a dozen border villages in Myanmar have been affected because of heavy gunfire, mortar shelling and bombardment, according to Bangladesh villagers and paramilitary officials, with plumes of smoke visible from the Bangladesh side.

There is fear in Bangladesh border villages, with most people not stepping out of their homes and many donning helmets when they do.

"There is now a three-way conflict: ARSA is fighting the Arakan Army on the ground, while the military junta is conducting air strikes," a senior paramilitary official told AFP.

Dhaka says it has deployed its law enforcement agencies in villages close to the border to keep a tab on the situation and possible illegal crossings.