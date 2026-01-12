Hong Kong court hears sentencing arguments for Jimmy Lai

HONG KONG: Hong Kong court heard sentencing arguments on Monday for pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who was convicted of national security crimes that could land him in prison for life.
Lai was found guilty on two counts of conspiracy to commit collusion last month under a sweeping national security law that was imposed by Beijing in 2020 after huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
The 78-year-old business mogul was also convicted of publishing seditious articles through his now-closed Apple Daily newspaper.
Lai smiled and nodded to supporters in the public gallery on Monday as prison guards led him into the dock, where he was seated beside eight co-defendants who had pleaded guilty as part of the same case.
His defence lawyer Robert Pang told the court that a lengthy jail term would be "harsher" for someone of Lai's age and physical condition.
"Every day (Lai) spends in prison will bring him that much closer to the end of his life," Pang said.
Lai is a British citizen and the UK government has condemned his "politically motivated prosecution" and called for his release.
US President Donald Trump also said he had asked Chinese leader Xi Jinping to consider releasing Lai.
The judges wrote in their 856-page verdict that Lai "harboured his resentment and hatred of (China) for many of his adult years" and sought the "downfall of the Chinese Communist Party".
Hong Kong's national security law states that collusion offences "of a grave nature" will result in a prison term of between 10 years and life.
The colonial-era crime of sedition carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail.
Dozens queued up outside the West Kowloon court building over the weekend, with some telling AFP they hoped to get a seat in the public gallery to support Lai.
Health concerns
Lai has been behind bars since 2020, and the state of his health was hotly contested at Monday's hearing.
Prosecutor Anthony Chau cited a prison medical report that said Lai's "general health condition remains stable", and that he had no complaints after being treated for problems with his heart, teeth and nails.
Chau said Lai was kept in solitary confinement at his own request to avoid harassment, with the arrangement reviewed monthly.
Lai's weight only declined by 0.8 kilograms (1.7 pounds) between December 2020 and this month, and his body mass index (BMI) reflected the "obesity status of an Asian adult", Chau said.
However, Pang argued that "there actually has been a significant weight loss", pointing to medical records that show Lai had lost more than 10 kilograms in a year.
Lai's medical conditions -- including hypertension, diabetes, and problems with his eyes and lower limbs -- were not life-threatening but made prison life more "burdensome", he said.
Amnesty International said last month Lai's conviction "feels like the death knell for press freedom in Hong Kong", while the Committee to Protect Journalists called it a "sham".
A government spokesperson said last month that Lai's case "has nothing to do with freedom of speech and of the press" and that he was using journalism as a front to commit crimes.
Judges also heard sentencing arguments for Cheung Kim-hung, the former CEO of Apple Daily's parent company, as well as two men who were found to be Lai's co-conspirators in foreign lobbying.
The court will hear more arguments on Tuesday, with sentencing expected at a later date.