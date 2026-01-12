Hong Kong court hears sentencing arguments for Jimmy Lai

HONG KONG: Hong Kong court heard sentencing arguments on Monday for pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who was convicted of national security crimes that could land him in prison for life.

Lai was found guilty on two counts of conspiracy to commit collusion last month under a sweeping national security law that was imposed by Beijing in 2020 after huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The 78-year-old business mogul was also convicted of publishing seditious articles through his now-closed Apple Daily newspaper.

Lai smiled and nodded to supporters in the public gallery on Monday as prison guards led him into the dock, where he was seated beside eight co-defendants who had pleaded guilty as part of the same case.

His defence lawyer Robert Pang told the court that a lengthy jail term would be "harsher" for someone of Lai's age and physical condition.

"Every day (Lai) spends in prison will bring him that much closer to the end of his life," Pang said.

Lai is a British citizen and the UK government has condemned his "politically motivated prosecution" and called for his release.

US President Donald Trump also said he had asked Chinese leader Xi Jinping to consider releasing Lai.

The judges wrote in their 856-page verdict that Lai "harboured his resentment and hatred of (China) for many of his adult years" and sought the "downfall of the Chinese Communist Party".

Hong Kong's national security law states that collusion offences "of a grave nature" will result in a prison term of between 10 years and life.

The colonial-era crime of sedition carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail.