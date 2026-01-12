Suspect arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire damages a historic Mississippi synagogue

Religious leaders and civil rights activists condemned what authorities said Sunday was an act of arson that heavily damaged a historic Mississippi synagogue that had been bombed decades ago for its congregation’s role in the civil rights movement. One person was arrested for investigation of arson, authorities said.

The fire ripped through the Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson shortly after 3 am on Saturday, authorities said. No congregants or firefighters were injured in the blaze. Firefighters arrived to find flames billowing out of windows and all doors to the synagogue locked, the chief of investigations for the Jackson Fire Department, Charles D. Felton Jr., said in a statement.

Local and federal officials, including from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, arrested a person for investigation of arson at a hospital where that person had non-life threatening burns, Felton said. The name of the suspect wasn’t being immediately released, Felton said late Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Jackson FBI said they were “working with law enforcement partners on this investigation.”

Photos showed the charred remains of an administrative office and synagogue library, where several Torahs were destroyed or damaged.

Local and national officials, religious figures and activists condemned the fire at the 160-year-old synagogue, the largest in Mississippi and the only one in Jackson.