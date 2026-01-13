'A federal invasion': Minnesota sues US government to stop Trump's immigration crackdown

MINNEAPOLIS: Minnesota and its two largest cities sued the Trump administration Monday to try to stop an immigration enforcement surge that led to the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by a federal officer and evoked outrage and protests across the country.

The state, joined by Minneapolis and St Paul, said the Department of Homeland Security is violating the First Amendment and other constitutional protections. The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order to halt the enforcement action or limit the operation.

"This is, in essence, a federal invasion of the Twin Cities in Minnesota, and it must stop," state Attorney General Keith Ellison said at a news conference. "These poorly trained, aggressive and armed agents of the federal state have terrorized Minnesota with widespread unlawful conduct."

Homeland Security is pledging to put more than 2,000 immigration officers into Minnesota and says it has made more than 2,000 arrests since December. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has called the surge its largest enforcement operation ever.

Tension brimmed again Monday, five days after Renee Good was shot in the head by an ICE officer while behind the wheel of her SUV. From a large school walkout to emotional visits to a flower-covered memorial for Good to agents firing tear gas to break up crowds, Minneapolis remained on edge in the aftermath of the shooting.

There have been dozens of protests or vigils across the US in recent days to honor the 37-year-old mother of three and to passionately criticize the Trump administration's tactics.

Since the deployment in the Twin Cities, whistle-burst warnings by activists are commonly heard when immigration agents flood streets. Witnesses have regularly posted video of federal officers using tear gas to discourage the public from following them.