At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

GENEVA: At least 100 children have been killed in airstrikes and violence in Gaza since the start of the ceasefire three months ago, the United Nations said Tuesday.

"More than 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire of early October. That's roughly a girl or a boy killed here every day during a ceasefire," James Elder, spokesman for the UN children's agency UNICEF, told reporters in Geneva from Gaza City.

He said the children had been killed in "airstrikes, drone strikes, including suicide drones... tank shelling... live ammunition".

The Gaza Health Ministry reports that more than 440 people have been killed since Israel and Hamas agreed last October to suspend their two-year war. Since then, each side has accused the other of violating the ceasefire, which remains in its initial stage as efforts continue to recover the remains of the final Israeli hostage in Gaza.

The overall Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war rose to at least 71,391, the ministry said, with another 171,279 wounded.