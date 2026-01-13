CPC delegation visits BJP headquarters as part of strengthening India-China political ties

NEW DELHI: In an emerging and rapidly evolving political landscape in Asia, a delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

The Chinese delegation was led by Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China.

According to sources, a BJP delegation headed by party General Secretary Arun Singh met their Chinese counterparts at the BJP’s central office.

The discussions reportedly focused in detail on ensuring forward-looking and enhanced inter-party communication between the BJP and the CPC.

Later, BJP’s foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthawale shared details of the meeting in a post on X, stating “ A delegation of Communist Party of china under the leadership of H.E. Ms. Sun Haiyan, Vice minister IDCPC) visited BJP had office today. During the discussion, a BJP delegation, headed by Shri Arun Singh Ji discussed at length the means to advance inter party communications between BJP and CPC. Chinese Ambassador to India H.E. Xu Feihong also joined the delegation @arunsinghbjp @cpc_amb_India”.

As part of its visit agenda, the Communist Party of China delegation also called on RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. Sources said the Chinese delegation met the RSS second-in-command at his office at around 11 am, with the meeting lasting for approximately an hour. While the details of the discussions were not shared with the media, the interaction between the CPC delegation and a senior RSS functionary has assumed significance amid Asia’s swiftly changing political dynamics. A senior source commented that the meeting was a good sign for both-India and China adding that Asia needs India and China to be more cordial and politically trusting of each other. The CPC delegation also reportedly met a senior Congress leader during its visit.