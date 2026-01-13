Day after Gor outreach, EAM Jaishankar speaks to Rubio on trade, defence amid India–US tariff tensions

Gor said that the two leaders discussed “next steps regarding our bilateral trade negotiations, critical minerals and a possible meeting next month.”

The diplomatic outreach signals an early effort to stabilise India–US relations, which have come under pressure in recent weeks amid tariff disputes and market jitters. On Monday, Ambassador Gor, speaking on his first day in office, said New Delhi and Washington would address unresolved trade concerns during a call on Tuesday, indicating a willingness on both sides to prevent differences from escalating.

Seeking to strike a reassuring note, Gor described the current frictions as part of a mature partnership capable of managing disagreements. “Real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end,” he said, underlining the strategic depth of the bilateral relationship.

In a parallel move aimed at strengthening long-term cooperation, Gor announced that India would be invited next month to join the US-led Pax Silica initiative. The initiative focuses on securing silicon and other critical technology supply chains and reflects Washington’s push to work closely with trusted partners in key emerging sectors.

The high-level engagement comes on a sensitive day, as the US President announced a 25 per cent tariff on any country trading with Iran. While Iran remains strategically important for India, particularly due to the Chabahar port project, it is not among India’s major trading partners, potentially limiting the immediate economic impact.