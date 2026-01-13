FBI says arson suspect targeted Mississippi synagogue because it’s a Jewish house of worship

JACKSON, Miss.: A suspect in an arson fire at a synagogue that was bombed by the Ku Klux Klan decades ago admitted to targeting the historic institution because it’s a Jewish house of worship and confessed what he had done to his father, who turned him in to authorities after observing burn marks on his son’s ankles, hands and face, the FBI said Monday.

Stephen Pittman was charged with maliciously damaging or destroying a building by means of fire or an explosive. The 19-year-old suspect confessed to lighting a fire inside the building, which he referred to as “the synagogue of Satan,” according to an FBI affidavit filed in US District Court in Mississippi on Monday.

At a first appearance hearing Monday in federal court, a public defender was appointed for Pittman, who attended via video conference call from a hospital bed. Both of his hands were visibly bandaged. He told the judge that he was a high school graduate and had three semesters of college.

Prosecutors said he could face five to 20 years in prison if convicted. When the judge read him his rights, Pittman said, “Jesus Christ is Lord.”

Pittman is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary and detention hearing on Jan. 20.

Mike Scott, the public defender representing Pittman, did not immediately return The Associated Press’ request for comment late Monday.

“This news puts a face and name to this tragedy, but does not change our resolve to proudly — even defiantly — continue Jewish life in Jackson in the face of hatred,” the Beth Israel Congregation wrote in a statement.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she has instructed prosecutors to seek “severe penalties,” according to a statement provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi,