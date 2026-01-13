India calls for reinvigorated multilateral order as it unveils BRICS 2026 vision

NEW DELHI: Amid fast-changing global geopolitics and growing international uncertainty, India on Tuesday called for urgent reforms in global governance institutions as it formally launched its Chairship of BRICS for 2026. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that as the world is “navigating multiple complex challenges,” the need for a “reinvigorated, inclusive and effective multilateral order has never been more urgent.”
Speaking at the launch of the BRICS India 2026 logo, theme and website, Jaishankar outlined India’s vision for the grouping of emerging economies and described BRICS as an important platform for dialogue, development and global reform. “India views BRICS as a constructive platform for dialogue and development, complementing the broader multilateral system,” he said.
“Guided by the principles of mutual respect, sovereign equality and consensus, India will seek to make its Chairship inclusive, practical, people-centric and outcome-oriented.”
BRICS brings together major emerging economies and represents about 49.5 percent of the world’s population, nearly 40 percent of global GDP and around 26 percent of global trade. The grouping was formed as BRIC and became BRICS with the inclusion of South Africa in 2011. It expanded further in 2024 with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates joining as full members. In January 2025, Indonesia became a full member, while Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan joined as partner countries.
Jaishankar said BRICS must push for reforms in global institutions to reflect present-day realities. “BRICS must commit to a reformed multilateralism that reflects contemporary realities -- one where institutions like the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank are representative and inclusive,” he said.
Outlining India’s approach, the minister said the Chairship would follow a “humanity first” and “people-centric” philosophy inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chairship theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” reflects India’s belief that cooperation among BRICS members can address shared challenges “in a balanced and in an inclusive manner.”
Jaishankar said the newly unveiled BRICS India 2026 logo reflects this vision. “It combines elements of tradition and modernity, and the petals incorporate the colours of all BRICS member countries, representing unity in diversity and a strong sense of shared purpose,” he said, adding that it shows how BRICS draws strength from collective contributions while respecting different identities.
The BRICS India website, also launched at the event, will act as a common digital platform during India’s Chairship and will provide information on meetings, initiatives and outcomes, while promoting transparency and engagement.
Jaishankar said India’s agenda will be guided by four key priorities—resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability—across BRICS’ three pillars of political and security cooperation, economic and financial cooperation, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Under resilience, India plans to strengthen cooperation in areas such as agriculture, health, disaster risk reduction, energy and supply chains. On innovation, he highlighted the role of startups, MSMEs and emerging technologies in solving development challenges.
India will also focus on climate action, clean energy and sustainable development “in a manner that is fair and sensitive to national circumstances.” Stressing economic cooperation, Jaishankar said the New Development Bank has emerged as an important institution for infrastructure and sustainable development, and India is committed to strengthening it as a “credible, responsive, and financially sustainable institution.