India calls for reinvigorated multilateral order as it unveils BRICS 2026 vision

NEW DELHI: Amid fast-changing global geopolitics and growing international uncertainty, India on Tuesday called for urgent reforms in global governance institutions as it formally launched its Chairship of BRICS for 2026. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that as the world is “navigating multiple complex challenges,” the need for a “reinvigorated, inclusive and effective multilateral order has never been more urgent.”

Speaking at the launch of the BRICS India 2026 logo, theme and website, Jaishankar outlined India’s vision for the grouping of emerging economies and described BRICS as an important platform for dialogue, development and global reform. “India views BRICS as a constructive platform for dialogue and development, complementing the broader multilateral system,” he said.

“Guided by the principles of mutual respect, sovereign equality and consensus, India will seek to make its Chairship inclusive, practical, people-centric and outcome-oriented.”

BRICS brings together major emerging economies and represents about 49.5 percent of the world’s population, nearly 40 percent of global GDP and around 26 percent of global trade. The grouping was formed as BRIC and became BRICS with the inclusion of South Africa in 2011. It expanded further in 2024 with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates joining as full members. In January 2025, Indonesia became a full member, while Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan joined as partner countries.