Mississippi man accused of killing 6 people pleads not guilty

WEST POINT, Miss.: A Mississippi man pleaded not guilty Monday to killing six people — including a 7-year-old girl — during a rampage through a rural area in the northeastern part of the state.

At a court hearing in Clay County, Daricka M. Moore entered not guilty pleas to 11 charges including capital murder, first-degree murder, attempted murder of a child, attempted sexual battery, burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, WTVA-TV reported. Because Moore was charged with capital murder, he is ineligible for bail under state law. Clay County Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens ordered a mental evaluation for Moore.

Kitchens appointed Clarissa Harris as Moore’s defense lawyer. Harris didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

Assistant District Attorney Trina Davidson-Brooks said first-degree murder charges are expected to be upgraded to capital murder, The Dispatch of Columbus reported, and District Attorney Scott Colom intends to seek the death penalty.

A trial date has not been set.

Moore, 24, is accused of killing his father, brother, uncle, 7-year-old cousin, a church pastor and the pastor’s brother at three locations late Friday. He was arrested at a police roadblock in Cedarbluff just before midnight after dozens of local, state and federal officers flooded the area.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said at a Saturday news conference that evidence and witnesses indicate that Moore was the only shooter. No other injuries were reported. Authorities haven’t indicated why they believe Moore would have committed the shooting.

Investigators believe Moore first killed his father, 67-year-old Glenn Moore; his brother, 33-year-old Quinten Moore; and his uncle, 55-year-old Willie Ed Guines, at the family’s mobile home.