South Korean prosecutors set to demand heavy sentence for Yoon

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors are expected to call on Tuesday for either life in prison or the death penalty for Former president Yoon Suk Yeol, accused of leading an insurrection when he declared martial law over a year ago.

Yoon triggered a political crisis when he announced an end to civilian rule in December 2024 and sent troops to parliament to enforce it. But his attempt failed and he became the country's first sitting president to be taken into custody when he was detained last January.

Yoon's criminal trial for insurrection, abuse of power and other offences linked to the declaration draws to a close on Tuesday.

Under South Korean law, prosecutors must ask the judge for a sentence of either death or life imprisonment for the crime of insurrection.

Yoon's defence team, meanwhile, have made theatrical arguments in a bid to help him and his alleged accomplices.

On Tuesday they compared the disgraced former leader to great historic figures like Italian scholars Galileo Galilei and Giordano Bruno who were wrongfully condemned.

"The majority does not always reveal the truth," they said.

Proceedings were expected to wrap up last Friday but were postponed after 15 hours of deliberation -- it took eight hours to examine evidence alone for former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun.

Kim's lawyer insisted "a short tongue" was preventing him from reading more quickly.

The current trial features eight defendants seen as ringleaders of the martial law bid, including Yoon and Kim.

If found guilty, Yoon will become the third South Korean president convicted for insurrection, alongside two military leaders in connection with a 1979 coup.

Even if he is convicted and sentenced to death, it is highly unlikely it would be carried out as South Korea has had an unofficial moratorium on executions since 1997.

Prosecutors are also seeking a 10-year prison term for Yoon on obstruction of justice charges, with a Seoul court expected to deliver a verdict in that case this Friday.

And he faces a trial on charges of aiding the enemy over allegations he ordered drone flights over North Korea to strengthen his effort to declare martial law.