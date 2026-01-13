Three Indian-origin Punjabis arrested in Canada for stealing vehicles, affixing fake registration plates

CHANDIGARH: Three Indian-origin Punjabis including a woman have been arrested in Brampton in Canada on charges of stealing vehicles and affixing fake registration plates.

In a statement, the Peel Region Police said investigators from the Commercial Auto Crime Bureau have arrested three individuals in Brampton in connection with an organized auto crime group and recovered three stolen vehicles.

"In December 2025, investigators commenced an investigation into an organized auto crime group involving multiple stolen vehicles, stolen tractor trailers and auto related fraud. The investigation culminated on January 8, 2026, when investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Brampton. Investigators recovered three previously reported stolen vehicles equipped with fraudulent Ontario licence plates," it stated.