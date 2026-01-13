Three Indian-origin Punjabis arrested in Canada for stealing vehicles, affixing fake registration plates

CHANDIGARH: Three Indian-origin Punjabis including a woman have been arrested in Brampton in Canada on charges of stealing vehicles and affixing fake registration plates.
In a statement, the Peel Region Police said investigators from the Commercial Auto Crime Bureau have arrested three individuals in Brampton in connection with an organized auto crime group and recovered three stolen vehicles.
"In December 2025, investigators commenced an investigation into an organized auto crime group involving multiple stolen vehicles, stolen tractor trailers and auto related fraud. The investigation culminated on January 8, 2026, when investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Brampton. Investigators recovered three previously reported stolen vehicles equipped with fraudulent Ontario licence plates," it stated.
Amritpal Khattra, 28, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of counterfeit mark, failure to comply with release order, failure to comply with probation order, attempted theft of motor vehicle, theft under $5000, possession of break-in instruments, motor vehicle theft, and breaking and entering.
Gurtas Bhullar, 33, has been charged with attempted theft of motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, failure to comply with release order, possession of property obtained by crime, motor vehicle theft, and breaking and entering.
The third accused is 32-year-old Mandeep Kaur who has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of counterfeit mark.
"Khattra and Bhullar were held pending a bail hearing and Mandeep was released on an undertaking with conditions. At the time of their arrests, Khattra and Bhullar were on court-imposed release orders in relation to property offences," the statement read.