Trump set to lead largest-ever US delegation to World Economic Forum in Davos next week

GENEVA: U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, along with his five Cabinet members, while the summit will also see a strong delegation from India, the organisers announced on Tuesday (January 13, 2026).

The WEF said that at least 64 heads of government or State would be present, while six out of seven G-7 countries would be represented by top leadership.

China and Pakistan will also have big delegations attending the event.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also be present, WEF President and CEO Borge Brende said at an online press conference, asserting that the five-day annual meeting beginning January 18 will have a hard look at Ukraine, Gaza and Latin America, including Venezuela.

He said a big bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Congress and state governors would also attend the meeting, being held under a theme of 'a spirit of dialogue'.

The world is probably facing the most complex geopolitical situation since 1945, and dialogue is not a luxury but a necessity today, he added.

Mr. Brende said the WEF Annual Meeting will have a historic participation of more than 3,000 world leaders this year, including over 1,700 business leaders, half of whom are CEOs or chairpersons.

The meeting will also be attended by more than 30 foreign ministers, more than 60 finance ministers and central bank governors and more than 30 trade ministers.

"We also never had more technology leaders at Davos," he said while listing heads of companies like Nvidia and Microsoft, among others.