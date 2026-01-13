Uganda's military deployed in national capital ahead of upcoming presidential election

KAMPALA: President Yoweri Museveni and his political opponents in Uganda held their final rallies on Tuesday ahead of an election that authorities will oversee with soldiers in the streets, deployments that have alarmed opposition figures who see signs of the authoritarianism they want to oust.

Museveni, Africa’s third-longest-ruling president, seeks a seventh term to extend his rule into a fifth decade after Thursday’s election. His main opponent is the singer-turned-politician best known as Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Six other candidates are running for president in the East African nation of roughly 45 million people, which electoral authorities said has 21.6 million registered voters.

Museveni “will likely retain power in forthcoming polls," the International Crisis Group said recently.

Ugandan authorities began deploying troops on Saturday in parts of the capital Kampala, with armored trucks spreading into different parts of the city and soldiers patrolling the streets.

Military spokesman Col. Chris Magezi said the deployment was meant to deter violence, rejecting concerns that the mobilization was anti-democratic.

“No cause for alarm,” Magezi said. “However, we do not take threats of violence during the election period by some political actors and their supporters lightly.”

Incumbent faces a youthful challenger

Museveni and Wine are reprising their rivalry from the previous election in 2021, when Wine rattled authorities with a bold quest for leadership that appealed to mostly young people in the urban areas. With voter turnout of 59%, Wine secured 35% of the ballots against Museveni’s 58%, the president's smallest vote share since his first electoral campaign three decades ago.

Wine's prominence as an opposition leader has since grown. The 43-year-old appears to have kept much of his base intact in parts of eastern Uganda as well as the metropolitan area around Kampala, where he has held boisterous rallies while wearing a flak jacket and helmet to protect himself from gunfire.

Museveni, 81, has a loyal following across northern Uganda and his western home region. His supporters credit him with restoring relative peace and stability in a country that is home to hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing violence elsewhere.

Wine told The Associated Press in a recent interview that he and his supporters have been attacked by security forces who used tear gas and sometimes even bullets, allegations repeated by Amnesty International.

Museveni has spoken disparagingly of Wine, calling him as unpatriotic and an agent of foreign interests. Wine rejects the charges.

Many in Uganda's ruling party, known as the National Resistance Movement, have suggested Museveni would never hand power to Wine if the challenger won the election.