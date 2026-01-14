Indian envoy dismisses Canada's old allegations on killing of Sikh separatist leader

OTTAWA: Indian High Commissioner Dinesh K. Patnaik has dismissed Canada's old allegations linking New Delhi to the killing of a Sikh separatist leader, asserting that the case is against four individuals and not against the government of India.

In an interview with CBC News on Tuesday (January 14, 2026), Mr. Patnaik also pointed out how the investigation into the Air India bombing has still not yielded anything and not a single person has been convicted of it, despite New Delhi talking about terrorism in Canada for the last 40 years.

The remarks by Mr. Patnaik, who took charge in September 2025, coincided with British Columbia Premier David Eby's visit to India on a trade mission amid the improving relationship between New Delhi and Ottawa.

The ties between India and Canada strained after the then-prime minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September 2023 of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing outside a gurdwara in Surrey city on June 18 that year.

India, which had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020, had strongly rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated.” The two countries have taken several steps in recent months to normalise their relations. They have also agreed to revive several mechanisms to advance relations in a range of areas.

Mr. Patnaik was asked how the two countries move past the 'gap' of more than a year after Mr. Trudeau's accusation.

“Well, where is the evidence? Every time you keep on saying credible information, which is fine,” Mr. Patnaik said.

“We have always said, it's preposterous and absurd. It's something we don't do. These allegations … have not been backed by evidence. There's always … (it is) easy to make accusations,” the Indian diplomat said.