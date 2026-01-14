'We can't make ends meet': Turkish civil servants protest in Ankara

ANKARA: Hundreds of angry civil servants marched through Ankara Wednesday demanding a realistic pay rise as they battle poverty amid the soaring prices and double-digit inflation.

Some 800 civil servants from the Confederation of Public Employees' Unions (KESK) joined a march to the labour ministry in the Turkish capital, carrying banners demanding an immediate pay rise.

"The increase in rents is almost three times higher than the pay rise we received, meaning our salaries are not even enough to cover the rent increases alone," Ayfer Kocak, KESK's co-chair, told demonstrators outside the ministry.

"We are experiencing growing poverty and insecurity."

Turkey's annual inflation rate fell to 30.89 percent in December from 44.38 percent a year earlier, official figures showed, but independent economists and unions say real numbers remain much higher.

According to December figures released by the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (TURK-IS), the absolute minimum needed to feed a family of four was just over 30,000 liras ($690).

At the same time, Turkey's poverty threshold -- the sum required to cover the basic needs for a family of that size -- had risen to 98,000 liras ($2,270), it said.

Food inflation approached 43 percent annually, it added.