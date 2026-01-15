Another construction crane collapse in Thailand kills two, a day after fatal train derailment

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A construction crane collapsed onto an elevated road near Bangkok, killing two people on Thursday.

The incident comes a day after another crane fell on a moving passenger train in northeastern Thailand and killed 32 people.

The crane collapsed at part of the road project in Samut Sakhon province, trapping two vehicles in the wreckage, according to the government's Public Relations Department.

The work on an extension of the Rama 2 Road expressway — a major artery leading from Bangkok — has become notorious for construction accidents, some of them fatal.

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Thai TV Channel 7 that two people had died. It was unclear if anyone else had been trapped in the wreckage.

There was uncertainty about the number of victims because the site is still considered too dangerous for search teams to enter, said Suchart Tongteng, a rescue worker with the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

"At this moment, we still can't say whether another collapse could happen," he said, citing dangling steel plates. "That's why there are no rescue personnel inside the scene, only teams conducting on-site safety assessments."

At the site of Wednesday's train derailment, the search for survivors ended, Nakhon Ratchasima Gov. Anuphong Suksomnit said. Three passengers listed as missing were presumed to have gotten off the train earlier, but that was still being investigated.

Officials believed 171 people had been aboard the train's three carriages, which were being removed from the scene Thursday. The crane that fell, crushing part of the train, was a launching gantry crane, a mobile piece of equipment often used in building elevated roadways.

Police were still collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses and have not pressed charges, provincial Police Chief Narongsak Promta told reporters. South Korea's Foreign Ministry reported a South Korean man in his late 30s, was among the dead.

The high-speed rail project where the accident occurred is associated with the plan to connect China with Southeast Asia under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.