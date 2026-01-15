India to bring back citizens from Iran, first flight likely tomorrow

NEW DELHI: The Government has begun drawing up contingency plans to bring back Indian nationals stranded in Iran amid mounting safety concerns as unrest continues to in large parts of the country, sources said.

“In view of the evolving situation in Iran, External Affairs Ministry is making preparations to facilitate the return of Indian nationals who wish to travel back to India,” a source said.

Students from Golestan University, along with a small number from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Tehran University of Medical Sciences, are expected to form the first evacuation batch.

Sources indicated that the first group of evacuees could be flown out as early as Friday, subject to security clearances and the availability of flight routes.

“All students have been duly registered, the Indian Embassy has collected their personal details and passports, and the first batch has been instructed to remain ready by 8 am,” the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said in a statement.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has intensified efforts to contact Indian students and other nationals spread across different regions of Iran to assess who wishes to return.

However, officials said the exercise is being carried out largely through physical outreach, as internet services remain suspended in several areas and telecommunication networks are unreliable. Embassy officials are moving on the ground to identify students and coordinate logistics, sources added.