US carrier strike group moves to Middle East amid Iran tensions

The US Defence Headquarters, Pentagon, is moving a carrier strike group from the South China Sea to the US Central Command area of responsibility (CENTCOM), which includes the Middle East, reported NewsNation.

This move comes amid rising tensions between US and Iran after anti-government rallies broke out in Iran on December 28.

Protesters vent their increasing discontent over the Islamic Republic's faltering economy and the collapse of its currency.

Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened Tehran with military action if his administration found the Islamic Republic was using deadly force against anti-government protesters.

According to Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO, Iranian security forces have killed at least 3,428 protesters in a crackdown on demonstrations, and more than 10,000 people have been arrested.

The carrier strike group, centred on an aircraft carrier, with a variety of other vessels, including at least one attack submarine, is expected to take about a week, NewsNation reported, citing a source.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is reported to be the aircraft carrier that is on the move.

Some personnel at a key U.S. military base in Qatar have been advised to evacuate by Wednesday evening, a U.S. official said.

In response, Qatar said Wednesday that such measures were being “undertaken in response to the current regional tensions.”

Earlier today, Trump said that he had been told the killings of protesters in Iran had been halted, but added that he would "watch it and see" about threatened military action.