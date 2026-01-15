World

US sanctions Iranian officials accused of repressing protests against government

The Treasury Department on Thursday targeted the secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security for allegedly calling for violence against protesters.
In this photo obtained by The Associated Press, Iranians attend an anti-government protest in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.
In this photo obtained by The Associated Press, Iranians attend an anti-government protest in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.(Photo | AP)
Associated Press
Updated on
1 min read

WASHINGTON: The US is imposing new sanctions on Iranian officials accused of repressing protests against Iran's theocratic government.

The Treasury Department on Thursday targeted the secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security for allegedly calling for violence against protesters.

The sanctions also affect 18 people and companies involved in a shadow banking network linked to Iranian financial institutions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the US supports the Iranian people's call for freedom and justice.

The sanctions block access to US assets and business, but they are mostly symbolic as many targets lack US funds.

In this photo obtained by The Associated Press, Iranians attend an anti-government protest in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.
Iran death toll nears 3,500, personnel at key US base in Qatar advised to evacuate after threat by Tehran
US Iran tensions
Iran protests

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com