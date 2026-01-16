China's Xi Jinping and Canada's Mark Carney seek new chapter in relations

BEIJING: Faced with new global challenges, the leaders of China and Canada pledged Friday to improve relations between their two nations after years of acrimony.

Xi Jinping told visiting Prime Minister Mark Carney that he is willing to continue working to improve ties, noting that talks have been underway on restoring and restarting cooperation since the two held an initial meeting in October on the sidelines of a regional economic conference in South Korea.

"It can be said that our meeting last year opened a new chapter in turning China–Canada relations toward improvement," China's top leader said.

Carney, the first Canadian prime minister to visit China in eight years, said better relations would help improve a global governance system that he described as "under great strain."

He called for a new relationship "adapted to new global realities" and cooperation in agriculture, energy and finance.