Middle East allies in blitz of diplomacy urged Trump to hold off on Iran strikes

WASHINGTON: Several Middle Eastern allies of the United States have urged the Trump administration to hold off on strikes against Iran for the government's deadly crackdown on protesters, according to an Arab diplomat familiar with the matter.

Top officials from Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have raised concerns in the last 48 hours that a U.S. military intervention would shake the global economy and destabilize an already volatile region, said the diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the sensitive conversations.

Oil prices fell on Thursday as the markets appeared to take note of President Donald Trump's shifting tone as a sign that he's leaning away from attacking Iran after days of launching blistering threats at Tehran for its brutal crackdown.

Nevertheless, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday maintained that "all options remain on the table" for Trump as he deals with Iran.

"The truth is only President Trump knows what he's going to do and a very, very small team of advisers are read into his thinking on that," Leavitt said. She added, "He continues to closely monitor the situation on the ground in Iran."

The nationwide protests challenging Iran's theocracy appeared increasingly smothered Thursday, a week after authorities shut the country off from the world and escalated a bloody crackdown that activists say has killed at least 2,637 people.

The delicate diplomacy from Arab officials comes during a period of rhetorical whiplash from Trump.

Trump, in a matter of a day, went from offering assurances to Iranian citizens that "help is on its way" and urging them to take over their country's institutions to abruptly declaring on Wednesday that he had received information from "very important sources on the other side" that Iran had stopped killing protesters and was not going forward with executions.