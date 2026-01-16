Ukraine's battered power grid faces unprecedented challenge, energy minister says

KYIV: Russia has not spared a single Ukrainian power plant from attack since its all-out invasion, Ukraine's new energy minister said Friday, as a recent escalation of aerial bombardments left hundreds of thousands of people without heat or light for days during the coldest winter in years.

Denys Shmyhal said Russia conducted 612 attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure objects over last year. That barrage has intensified in recent months as nighttime temperatures plunge to minus 18 degrees C (minus 0.4 F).

"Nobody in the world has ever faced such a challenge," Shmyhal told lawmakers in a speech at Ukraine's Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

Russia has hammered Ukraine's power grid, especially in winter, throughout the almost four-year war. It aims to weaken the Ukrainian will to resist in a strategy that Kyiv officials call "weaponizing winter."

Securing from abroad new missile supplies for air defenses that can counter Russia's power grid attacks is a difficult and exhausting process, Zelenskyy said, revealing that some of the country's air defense systems were out of missiles and at Russia's mercy until a new shipment arrived Friday morning.

Obtaining supplies requires intense diplomatic pressure due to minimum stockpile levels and national laws in allied countries, according to the Ukrainian leader.

"But honestly, what do those rules and laws mean when we are at war and we desperately need these missiles?" Zelenskyy said.

The grim outlook roughly halfway through the winter season coincides with uncertainty about the direction and progress of US-led peace efforts.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that a Ukrainian delegation is on its way to the United States to try and finalize with Washington documents for a proposed peace settlement that relate to postwar security guarantees and economic recovery.